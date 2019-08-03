Harry Maguire seems to be on the verge of a move to Manchester United.

The Red Devils have completed some sound business with the arrivals of Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, but supporters have been impatiently waiting for a marquee signing.

We're not pretending that Maguire coming to Old Trafford will break the internet, but it would see United procure one of the best defenders in the Premier League ahead of their rivals.

The issue that has been raising people's eyebrows is, of course, the transfer fee and BBC Sport reported on Friday evening that United and Leicester City had agreed a price of £80 million.

If that's what it takes for the Red Devils to get their man, you can only blame them so much, yet something doesn't seem right about them paying more than Juventus did for Matthijs de Ligt.

United close to Maguire deal

Nevertheless, United have pushed all their chips on to the table and supporters are now just an official announcement away from speculating on his impact this season.

Of course, it has been well-publicised that the Englishman could actually have arrived during the David Moyes era and there remain plenty of Maguire fans amongst United alumni.

That notably includes the most revered opinion of all at the club: Sir Alex Ferguson.

Ferguson's seal of approval

It's now been six years since the legendary Scot hung up his hairdryer, but he continues to play an important role at Old Trafford and you feel that his opinion remains highly valued.

And according to the Manchester Evening News, an encounter between Ferguson and a United fan all but confirmed his approval at the time of the opening £70 million offer.

The legendary manager is reported to have told them: "They should take the lad in the boardroom and not let him out until he's signed!"

We can hear him saying that in his Scottish accent right now and it's understood that he followed up by saying he was 'mystified' that United didn't make an approach sooner.

Well done, Harry, you have the back of Ferguson himself and it's a lovely story when you consider the then United boss had watched Maguire from the stands at the 2011 FA Youth Cup final.

Maguire was on the losing side that day at Old Trafford, yet his fortunes at the 'Theatre of Dreams' could well be changing if he returns triumphantly after eight years.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has insisted that a few details still need to be ironed out, but it seems as though Ferguson won't be needing to lock anybody in the boardroom.

