Wigan Athletic have unveiled their new mascot and it's a pie, of course.

More than 90 primary schools were asked to submit designs for Wigan's new mascot before they eventually chose 'Crusty The Pie'.

Crusty's designers, Cayden, eight, and Neve, nine, explained their inspiration behind the birth of the mascot.

"We designed Crusty like this because everyone in Wigan loves pies," said the schoolchildren.

Which is fair enough.

Cayden and Neve will accompany Crusty onto the pitch for Wigan's opening game of the season, at home to Cardiff City on Saturday.

The duo says it took 'between 30 minutes and an hour' to design the pie, and it's safe to say they nailed it, given how tough the pie category was.

According to BBC journalist Francis Keogh, over half the entries from the 90 primary schools were anthropomorphic pies.

Never before has the imagination of a town been captured quite like this.

Crusty now joins the pantheon of other great mascots.

Who could forget West Brom's mascot, a boiler named Boiler Man? Conceived after the Baggies agreed a sponsorship deal with Ideal Boilers.

And what about Kingsley, everyone's favourite sun-thing?

Further afield there's Super Pepino, Leganes's Cucumber Knight:

And so, clearly, Crusty has a lot to live up to.

Jonty Castle, Wigan's Head of Business Development and Customer Experience, says he hopes that Crusty The Pie puts smiles on faces.

"There was a huge response and the local schools thought it was a great idea and a great way to connect with local children to develop the next generation of fans," he said.

"It should put a smile on people's faces, it is a bit of light-hearted fun and a great opportunity for the children involved."