It's 20 years to the day that Arsenal signed Thierry Henry from Juventus.

Henry had only joined Juve the previous January but failed to make an impact - no real surprise as they used him as a left-wing back.

Arsene Wenger, who had brought Henry through at AS Monaco, decided to take a chance on the youngster and paid £11 million to sign him for Arsenal.

There was pressure on Henry, though - his arrival came just one day after Nicolas Anelka left for Real Madrid.

But it was, of course, a masterstroke and Henry is arguably the greatest signing in Arsenal's history.

Henry bagged 26 goals in his debut season but it was just a sign of what was to come.

He was Arsenal's record goalscorer by the end of 2005, beating Ian Wright's tally of 185.

Henry would go on to score over 40 more, too, finishing with 228 Arsenal goals over two spells.

But the figures only tell half the story.

Henry was simply one of the greatest players in Premier League history - possibly the greatest.

He transformed how centre-forwards played in England, playing all across the front-line, making himself impossible to mark.

The way Henry combined supreme pace and skill was new in the Premier League, too, allowing for a variety of memorable goals.

The pick of the bunch is arguably his volley against Manchester United. Back to goal, Henry flicked the ball up and volley it on the spin, leaving Fabien Barthez stranded as it drifted into the far corner.

But then maybe you'd choose his run from the halfway line against Tottenham Hotspur? Or the way he made Jamie Carragher fall over before scoring against Liverpool?

Henry's backheel against Charlton Athletic deserve a mention, too, but then so do dozens more.

The fact is, few players have such an incredible highlight reel while also holding both goalscoring and assist records.

Henry is almost certainly the greatest player in Arsenal's history.

And he may well be the best the Premier League has seen, too.