Premier League fans, are you getting excited yet?

It seems like an eternity since the world's greatest league concluded with Manchester City lifting the trophy on the south coast and Liverpool left bitterly disappointed in front of an optimistic Anfield.

Since then, fans have been slowly gathering excitement as millions are splashed out on new signings and pre-season friendlies give a glimpse of European clashes still to come.

However, one of the ways that fans can pass by the next week of anticipation is by setting up a Fantasy Premier League account and challenging their mates to another season of competition.

While some leagues can fizzle out near the end, there's always a buzz at the start of the season when fans are contemplating which players will be shining over the next nine months.

Fantasy Premier League

The game itself has seen it fit to make Mohamed Salah the most expensive player at £12.5 million, while the likes of Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling will also cost a pretty penny.

Of course, every season sees bargain buys emerge and fans will already be scratching their heads as to whom will be the next Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raul Jimenez or Ryan Fraser.

One way that you can potentially get ahead of the game is by seeing who Premier League fans have been buying so far - and you should look no further than the Manchester Evening News.

Every team's most popular players

One week out from the first game-week, they have crunched the numbers to reveal the most popular three players from all 20 teams and the results are simply fascinating.

Being the best player in your team doesn't necessarily make you the most popular with Fantasy players and the trends of competitors are already starting to highlight some of the biggest tips.

So, without further ado, get an edge on the game and check out the full statistics down below:

Arsenal

1. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.0m) - 19.9%

2. Alexandre Lacazette (£9.5m) - 8.6%

3. Eddie Nketiah (£4.5m) - 4.9%

Aston Villa

1. Jack Grealish (£6.0m) - 7.8%

2. Tom Heaton (£4.5m) - 5.1%

3. Ahmed El Mohamady (£4.5m) - 3.3%

Bournemouth

1. Ryan Fraser (£7.5m) - 20.7%

2. Callum Wilson (£8.0m) - 20.6%

3. Joshua King (£6.5m) - 19.4%

Brighton & Hove Albion

1. David Button (£4.0m) - 24.4%

2. Mat Ryan (£4.5m) - 14.8%

3. Lewis Dunk - (£4.5m) - 7.7%

Burnley

1. Nick Pope (£4.5m) - 3.0%

2. Joe Hart (£4.5m) - 2.0%

3. Ben Gibson (£4.0m) - 3.5%

Chelsea

1. Cesar Azpilicueta (£6.0m) - 10.1%

2. N’Golo Kante (£5.0m) - 9.8%

3. David Luiz (£6.0m) - 9.6%

Crystal Palace

1. Wilfried Zaha (£7.0m) - 26.3%

2. Martin Kelly (£4.0m) - 24.8%

3. Luka Milivojevic (£7.0m) -11.4%

Everton

1. Lucas Digne (£6.0m) - 27.0%

2. Gylfi Sigurdsson (£8.0m) - 15.1%

3. Jordan Pickford (£5.5m) - 10.2%

Leicester City

1. James Maddison (£7.0m) - 13.2%

2. Ayoze Perez (£6.5m) - 12.0%

3. Jamie Vardy (£9.0m) - 10.3%

Liverpool

1. Virgil van Dijk (£6.5m) - 45%

2. Mohamed Salah (£12.5m) - 36.0%

3. Andrew Robertson (£7.0m) - 35.5%

Manchester City

1. Raheem Sterling (£12.0m) - 28.2%

2. Bernardo Silva (£8.0m) - 26.4%

3. Sergio Aguero (£12.0m) - 21.8%

Manchester United

1. Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£5.5m) - 35.4%

2. Marcus Rashford (£8.5m) - 16.4%

3. Mason Greenwood (£4.5m) - 14%

Newcastle United

1. Jamaal Lascelles (£4.5m) - 8.9%

2. Isaac Hayden (£4.5m) - 7.9%

3. Freddie Woodman (£4.0m) - 3.2%

Norwich City

1. Max Aarons (£4.5m) - 4.1%

2. Teemu Pukki (£6.5m) - 3.9%

3. Michael McGovern (£4.0m) - 3.9%

Sheffield United

1. John Lundstram (£4.0m) - 4.7%

2. Richard Stearman (£4.0m) - 3.3%

3. Billy Sharp (£6.0m) - 1.5%

Southampton

1. Shane Long (£5.0m) - 6.2%

2. Nathan Redmond (£6.5m) - 2.5%

3. Danny Ings (£6.0m) - 2.4%

Tottenham Hotspur

1. Harry Kane (£11.0m) - 27.4%

2. Hugo Lloris (£5.5m) - 9.1%

3. Lucas Moura (£7.5m) - 8.2%

Watford

1. Gerard Deulofeu (£6.5m) - 11.5%

2. Craig Cathcart (£4.5m) - 5.1%

3. Jose Holebas (£5.0m) - 5.0%

West Ham United

1. Felipe Anderson (£7.0m) - 12%

2. Lukasz Fabianski (£5.0m) - 8.7%

3. Winston Reid (£4.0m) - 5.4%

Wolverhampton Wanderers

1. Raul Jimenez (£7.5m) - 32.8%

2. Diego Jota (£6.5m) - 13.6%

3. Leander Dendoncker (£4.5m) - 13.1%

Who are you tipping to be the secret to Fantasy Premier League success? Have your say in the comments section below.