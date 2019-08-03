Cody Rhodes says destroying Triple H's throne was to show off his post-WWE success

When Cody Rhodes smashed Triple H's throne during AEW's first-ever pay-per-view, Double or Nothing, many fans saw it as the first shot fired in a brand new wrestling war between AEW and WWE.

Rhodes using a sledgehammer to destroy The Game's throne showed the world that AEW means business and that they're willing to go toe-to-toe with WWE for the attention of wrestling fans.

Just a month earlier, Triple H had called AEW a 'pissant company' during DX's Hall of Fame induction. Many believed his throne being destroyed was a response to this comment.

During an interview with Chad Dukes on 106.7 The Fan, via Wrestling News, Rhodes explained exactly why he smashed Triple H's throne at Double or Nothing.

Rhodes said the decision to destroy the throne was his since he sees it as a more personal dig at Triple H for the lack of opportunities he received from him in the past.

He said: “The decision to blow up the throne was my decision alone and doesn’t reflect on AEW at all.

It was something I had thought long and hard about, and I, honestly, think it came from more of a personal standpoint than the company firing that first shot.

"And that’s gonna be something that, I don’t know how many more of those I get in me, because as I become more engrained in the AEW business side, as an employee and as one of the executive vice presidents, I don’t get as many, ‘Oh, well he’s just a dumb talent doing dumb things.’

"Plain and simple, I was a huge fan of Triple H. I learned a great deal from Triple H, a great deal. I probably wrestled him in the Capital One Arena.

"But when push came to shove and I thought I was better than 99 percent of the people he was putting ahead of me, he didn’t see that. So in that moment, there is no greater revenge in the world than success.

"So I knew I was walking out to a sold-out crowd, wrestling a 50-year-old man in a match that people, at one point, deemed unworthy and the place was literally shaking. So I felt no need. Like, this is the perfect time to do it, to fire my own shot, and it was my own shot, not an AEW shot.”

Rhodes and AEW now look like they're in a position to really push WWE to up their game in order to keep the fan's attention.

Their weekly show will debut in October and the first weekly show has already sold out. AEW is bringing the competition and a new wrestling war to WWE whether they like it or not.