Paul Pogba is doing all he can to leave Manchester United.

The Frenchman said earlier this summer that it was time to move away from Old Trafford.

"There is a lot of talking and a lot of thinking as well," he said earlier this summer, per BleacherReport.

"For me, I have been for three years in Manchester and have been doing great; some good moments and some bad moments, like everybody. Like everywhere else.

"After this season and everything that happened this season, with my season being my best season as well... I think for me it could be a good time to have a new challenge somewhere else.

"I am thinking of this: to have a new challenge somewhere else."

With time running out and no transfer sorted, the Frenchman appears to have taken matters into his own hands.

Pogba has not travelled to Cardiff to play AC Milan in their friendly on Saturday.

And according to El Chiringuito journalist Jose Alvarez Haya, it's because he has refused to travel in order to try and force through a move to Real Madrid.

He writes: "Pogba does NOT have any injuries.

"He has not traveled by choice because he is not happy with his situation and wants to go to the Real Madrid.

"This was communicated to Solksjaer in the last training. The exit is still complicated since Ed Woodward does not yield."

The report has emerged despite Ole Gunnar Solskjaer telling the media yesterday that Pogba has been ruled out with a back injury.

"At the end of the session today, Paul got a back spasm, the same issue he had last week, when he missed the session in Norway," Solskjaer told the club's official website, per the Evening Standard.

"But I think he’ll be available early next week.”

With the transfer window set to close for Premier League clubs in just five days, Pogba's future will soon be resolved.