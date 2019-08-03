Cristiano Ronaldo emerged into one of the best players in the world at Manchester United wearing the famous number 7 shirt.

However, that wasn't available when he made the £80m move to Real Madrid in 2009.

Real Madrid legend Raul occupied the number 7 shirt, meaning Ronaldo had to settle for number 9.

The Portuguese forward had a decent first season with that number, scoring 33 times in 35 games.

But it all changed when he switched to number 7. Raul left the club and the shirt was then given to Ronaldo on this day nine years ago.

And Ronaldo never looked back.

In his first season with his new number, he scored 53 times in 54 games.

He then broke the 50-goal barrier for the next five consecutive seasons.

When Ronaldo finally left the club last summer, he left as the greatest player in Real Madrid's history.

During his time in Real Madrid's number 7 shirt he scored 417 times in 403 games, a quite ridiculous tally.

He also recorded 119 assists.

He won 15 major trophies, including two La Liga titles and four Champions League triumphs.

Real Madrid have not fared as well since Ronaldo gave up the number 7 shirt.

They finished third in La Liga last season, a whopping 19 points behind Barcelona.

Los Blancos also crashed out the Champions League in the last 16 to Ajax.

And Ronaldo's successor to the number 7 shirt at Real Madrid hasn't fared well at all, either.

Mariano Diaz was given the shirt following his return to the club from Lyon.

“The kit man asked which shirt I wanted and I said seven,” he said after his number was confirmed, per the Guardian. “It’s the one that was free, I imagine no one wanted it.”

But he struggled massively in the 2018/19 season, only scoring four times in 18 appearances.

Ronaldo, in contrast, has continued his scoring form at Juventus.

Despite now being 34, he shattered numerous records as he scored 28 times for the Turin club.

Oh how Real Madrid fans will wish he was still at the club.