Manchester United are looking to move on Romelu Lukaku - providing they get the deal they want.

That's not necessarily cash, either, and it looks likely that a move to Juventus would include a player in exchange.

It's little secret that United hope that player is Paulo Dybala.

The Argentine is an extremely talented number 10, but one without a place in Turin.

Massimiliano Allegri couldn't get the best out of Dybala once Cristiano Ronaldo joined the team, while Maurizio Sarri doesn't play with anyone in his position.

But while Juve are open to exchanging Dybala and United are happy to take him, the player appears to be less than keen.

The 25-year-old doesn't particularly want to move away and his demands have United wondering if a deal is even possible.

But then, there is an alternative to Dybala if this deal is to get done.

Mario Mandzukic, the 33-year-old Croatian, is another player United could take if Dybala doesn't work out.

According to the Manchester Evening News, United would much rather have Dybala and see Mandzukic as 'unlikely' at this point - but they refuse to rule it out.

Instead, they're having to remain open to it in the case that Dybala simply won't move to Old Trafford.

Mandzukic's role at Juve would be taken by Lukaku, after all, and so a move away benefits him.

But he does play a very different role to Dybala, as well as being eight years his senior.

If United do go down the Mandzukic route, they'll have to change plans significantly.

He can't really play as a 10 and there's no use building the team around him at his age.

Instead, he could help tick things over as the rest of the team is built.

Mandzukic isn't the ideal answer but he is far from a bad option - but only if United can't get the man they really want.