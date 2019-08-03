Football

Naming the world's best player at every age from 16 to 41-years-old

Who is the best footballer in the world?

Generally speaking, the answer simply must be either Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi, but that doesn't necessarily mean they're number one when you assess specific years in isolation.

Besides, Virgil van Dijk has a pretty strong argument for being the top dog in 2019 and all the individual awards pointed to Real Madrid's Luka Modric as recently as last year.

Even when you break it down like that, however, the pool of players that genuinely stand a chance of winning FIFA's 'The Best' award or the Ballon d'Or is absolutely miniscule.

So, what if we decided to loosen the criteria for being the 'best player in the world' and sift through the wealth of talent in the sport so more players can be rewarded.

Best players in the world by age

Arguably the best method of achieving that is by breaking down players into ages, allowing fans to get to grips with the world's greatest player at each respective points of a sporting career.

Here at GiveMeSport, we've decided to take on this ominous challenge and decide football's number one at ages 16 all the way to the trailblazing Gianluigi Buffon at 41.

There's one spoiler for you already, but you can check out the full list down here:

16-years-old - Eduardo Camavinga (Rennes)

FBL-FRA-LIGUE 1-RENNES-MONACO

17-years-old - Joao Pedro (Fluminese)

FBL-SUDAMERICANA-FLUMINENSE-ATLNACIONAL

18-years-old - Rodrygo (Real Madrid)

FBL-GER-AUDI-CUP-REAL-MADRID-TOTTENHAM

19-years-old - Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus)

Juventus v Tottenham Hotspur - 2019 International Champions Cup

20-years-old - Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)

FBL-CHN-FRA-CHAMPIONS-TROPHY-PSG-RENNES

21-years-old - Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

FBL-ICC-CHN-ASIA-MANCHESTER-UNITED-TOTTENHAM

22-years-old - Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona)

FBL-ESP-LIGA-BARCELONA

23-years-old - Leroy Sane (Manchester City)

FBL-JPN-MAN-CITY-YOKOHAMA

24-years-old - Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

Yokohama F.Marinos v Manchester City - Preseason Friendly

25-years-old - Paulo Dybala (Juventus)

FBL-ITA-SERIEA-JUVENTUS-AC MILAN

26-years-old - Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

Tottenham Hotspur v Bayern Muenchen - Audi Cup 2019 Final

27-years-old - Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

FBL-SUI-ENG-FRA-LIVERPOOL-LYON-FRIENDLY

28-years-old - Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Liverpool v SSC Napoli - Pre-Season Friendly

29-years-old - Toni Kroos (Real Madrid)

FBL-GER-AUDI-CUP-REAL-MADRID-TOTTENHAM

30-years-old - Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-BAYERN MUNICH-FRANKFURT

31-years-old - Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)

TOPSHOT-FBL-COPA AMERICA-2019-ARG-CHI

32-years-old - Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

SD Eibar v FC Barcelona - La Liga

33-years-old - Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

Real Madrid v Tottenham Hotspur - Audi Cup 2019 Semi Final

34-years-old - Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)

Juventus v FC Internazionale - 2019 International Champions Cup

35-years-old - Andres Iniesta (Vissel Kobe)

Vissel Kobe v Shonan Bellmare - J.League J1

36-years-old - Dani Alves (Sao Paulo)

TOPSHOT-FBL-COPA AMERICA-2019-BRA-PER

37-years-old - Zlatan Ibrahimovic (LA Galaxy)

Real Salt Lake v Los Angeles Galaxy

38-years-old - Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Bilbao)

FBL-EUR-C3-ATHLETIC-GENK

39-years-old - Artur Boruc (Bournemouth)

Brighton & Hove Albion v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League

40-years-old - Claudio Pizarro (Werder Bremen)

FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-WERDER BREMEN-BAYERN MUNICH

41-years-old - Gianluigi Buffon (Juventus)

FBL-ICC-CHN-ASIA-JUVENTUS-INTER

It's surprising how the sport is so dense with quality at every age, although players like Boruc can probably count themselves lucky that there's not quite so much talent at his stage of life.

Some of the age categories pick themselves, no less than Ronaldo and Messi, but some of the mid-twenties prove particularly tricky with players like Neymar and Alisson Becker missing out.

So, breaking the competition down by age is neither an exact science nor something awards should tag alone to, but it's fascinating to see stars dominate their minute generation.

Do you agree with our decisions? Have your say in the comments section below.

