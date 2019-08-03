The French season kicked off today as Paris Saint-Germain faced French Cup winners Rennes in the Super Cup.

A Neymar-less PSG fell behind early in the first-half, though - Adrien Hunou converting after 13 minutes.

It stayed 1-0 until half-time, too, and PSG looked in genuine danger of failing to win the trophy for the first time since 2012.

Their six-year domination got back on track, however.

Kylian Mbappe - who else? - got in position to score a cutback on 57 minutes, squaring things up.

But when it's PSG, you'll always fancy someone to find a winner.

The reigning champions won a freekick around 25 yards from goal, with 17 minutes remaining.

Up stepped Angel Di Maria, who proceeded to arrow it perfectly into the top corner to finally hand the Parisians a lead.

The Argentine caught it so sweetly that the goalkeeper could only watch - perfection.

You can check it out below:

The camera does switch to Neymar in wake of the goal, surrounded by teammates who, unlike the Brazilian, are applauding and celebrating the strike.

Safe to say that much will be read into that, what with the rumours of a return to Barcelona being on the cards this summer.

But then this was a reminder that PSG are still an incredibly strong side even without their world-record signing.

Be it Mbappe's brilliant goalscoring instincts or Di Maria making brilliance look effortless, they find ways to win.

And whether Neymar remains in Paris next season or not, they're still overwhelming favourites for yet another Ligue 1 title.