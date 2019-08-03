AEW will be having their first-ever weekly TV show later this year in October, and they sold out the arena which will host the show in just a few hours.

AEW will have their first weekly show on TNT in Washington, D.C.’s Capital One Arena on October 2.

Tickets went on sale at noon ET yesterday, and AEW's Cody Rhodes announced at 3:14pm ET that they had sold out the arena. Dave Meltzer of F4Wonline further added they had sold over 9,200 tickets.

AEW later said on Twitter that more seats will be released inside the Capital One Arena as we get closer to the show and production is finalized.

Meltzer reported that there will be around 1,000 more tickets released within the next week or so, providing fans that missed out with another opportunity to attend the event.

Many of AEW stars reacted to the sell-out on social media including Chris Jericho and The Young Bucks' Nick Jackson.

Jericho said on his Instagram: "The debut show for @aewontnt SOLD OUT the @capitalonearena in 3 hours...and it is not a coincidence that #ChrisJericho was the centrepiece of every ad and promotion @allelitewrestling released for that show. So once again #AEW ...I want my thank you NOW!!"

Jackson said on Twitter: "You guys keep helping us prove the doubters wrong. It's amazing! This shouldn't be happening but it keeps happening."

Although the show is still two months away, we do know a few details about what to expect to take place.

Two matches have been confirmed for the show so far, as Cody Rhodes will have a singles match vs Sammy Guevara, and The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega will team up vs Chris Jericho and two mystery partners.

Jon Moxley will also make an appearance on the show and the first-ever AEW Women's Champion will also be crowned.

AEW's 9,000+ sellout is another dash in the win column for them in the wrestling war against WWE, as attendances for Monday Night Raw in recent weeks and months have been as low as 3,000 at points.

While things are looking good for now, many people will be watching out for how well they sell out their weekly shows in the months to come to see if there is a strong interest in their weekly product.