Paris Saint-Germain wrapped up their first silverware of the season on Saturday as they beat Rennes to win the French Super Cup.

The Parisians had fallen behind after 13 minutes, Adrien Hunou scoring with what would prove to be Rennes's sole shot on target.

Half-time came and went before PSG found a way back into the game.

Kylian Mbappe, of course, got in position to convert from close range and win the momentum back.

And then, with 17 minutes left to play, Angel Di Maria stepped up to arrow a beautiful free-kick into the top corner to win the trophy.

It was a fantastic goal, worthy of winning any final, and handed PSG their 7th consecutive Trophee des Champions.

But despite Di Maria's wonderful goal, headlines may still be taken by Neymar - despite the Brazilian watching the game from the stands.

First, he didn't celebrate the winner, despite being surrounded by teammates who were.

But then came the trophy lift, where once again, Neymar wasn't celebrating.

Marco Verratti saw the club's record signing standing on the sidelines and dragged him into the mix, effectively forcing him to celebrate.

As you can see here:

But things appeared to take a sour turn later on as unhappy Mbappe pushes an equally-unhappy Neymar out of the celebrations.

You can see the incident here:

Very strange.

Given all the talk surrounding a possible return to Barcelona, it's easy to see why relations between Neymar and the team could be strained.

We don't know the full story - but this certainly doesn't look good.