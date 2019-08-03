Football

.

Steven Gerrard claims Rangers would have won the SPL if the games had finished after 86 minutes

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Steven Gerrard had a decent first season as a football manager.

Rangers took the chance on Gerrard and that proved to be a good decision.

In the 2018/19 season, Gerrard's side finished with 78 points, an eight-point improvement on the season before.

Unfortunately, it wasn't enough to prevent Celtic winning their eighth Scottish Premier League in a row.

The Bhoys managed to finish nine points clear of their bitter rivals as they cruised towards the title.

However, it could have been very different.

Speaking to the media before Rangers' Scottish Premiership opener against Kilmarnock on Sunday, Gerrard claimed that they would have won the league last season if the games finished after 86 minutes.

“Having analysed last season if the games finished after 86 minutes we’d have won the league. That’s the brutal truth," he said, per the Daily Record.

“We have to be better in our game management and when we get ourselves in a decent position we have to get over the line and find a way.

Steven Gerrard was criticised by Chris Sutton for his comments

“You go back 12 months to Aberdeen and we put in an outstanding performance which probably deserved three points, playing a lot of the game with 10 men but again we conceded a late goal.

“Throughout the season fingers were pointed at us for conceding late goals or not finding that consistency. They are the things we want to try to rectify this season.”

Gerrard's point clear to see - Rangers would have won the league had they been able to hold on to their leads and not concede late goals.

But, he's still been ridiculed by many for his comments.

One man who has taken to Twitter to criticise him is former Celtic striker, Chris Sutton.

He wrote: "Reading Steven Gerrard this morning... 'Having analysed last season if the games had finished after 86 minutes we’d have won the league, that’s the brutal truth'... I was under the impression games have always lasted 90 minutes but there you go..."

p1dhbro04e1tsf1iib101k160b8o09.jpg

Topics:
Steven Gerrard
Football
Celtic FC
Rangers

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again