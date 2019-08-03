Steven Gerrard had a decent first season as a football manager.

Rangers took the chance on Gerrard and that proved to be a good decision.

In the 2018/19 season, Gerrard's side finished with 78 points, an eight-point improvement on the season before.

Unfortunately, it wasn't enough to prevent Celtic winning their eighth Scottish Premier League in a row.

The Bhoys managed to finish nine points clear of their bitter rivals as they cruised towards the title.

However, it could have been very different.

Speaking to the media before Rangers' Scottish Premiership opener against Kilmarnock on Sunday, Gerrard claimed that they would have won the league last season if the games finished after 86 minutes.

“Having analysed last season if the games finished after 86 minutes we’d have won the league. That’s the brutal truth," he said, per the Daily Record.

“We have to be better in our game management and when we get ourselves in a decent position we have to get over the line and find a way.

“You go back 12 months to Aberdeen and we put in an outstanding performance which probably deserved three points, playing a lot of the game with 10 men but again we conceded a late goal.

“Throughout the season fingers were pointed at us for conceding late goals or not finding that consistency. They are the things we want to try to rectify this season.”

Gerrard's point clear to see - Rangers would have won the league had they been able to hold on to their leads and not concede late goals.

But, he's still been ridiculed by many for his comments.

One man who has taken to Twitter to criticise him is former Celtic striker, Chris Sutton.

He wrote: "Reading Steven Gerrard this morning... 'Having analysed last season if the games had finished after 86 minutes we’d have won the league, that’s the brutal truth'... I was under the impression games have always lasted 90 minutes but there you go..."