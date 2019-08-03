Paris Saint-Germain have won the first trophy up for grabs in France in 2019/20.

Thomas Tuchel's side defeated Rennes 2-1 in the French Super Cup final today, with Angel Di Maria grabbing the winner late on with a stunning free-kick.

Rennes did actually take the lead in the first-half through Adrien Hunou, but the score was level 12 minutes into the second-half thanks to yet another goal from Kylian Mbappe.

It's yet another piece of silverware for the oil-rich club and the stats surrounding their recent history are just ridiculous.

Out of the 29 trophies available in France since 2012/13, PSG have won 22 of them.

In that time, no club has won more than one trophy.

AS Monaco are the only other team to win Ligue 1 in that time period after their brilliant campaign in 2016/17.

Bordeaux, Strasbourg, Saint Etienne, Lyon, Guingamp and Rennes have also collected trophies since the start of 2012 as well.

But PSG's sheer level of dominance is a real worry and is probably not aiding the growth of French football.

In fact, it's probably the key reason why some fans refer to the division as a 'farmer's league'.

The ease with which PSG win trophies is frightening and it was pretty remarkable that they only won Ligue 1 last season.

Strasbourg won the French League Cup in 2018/19 after PSG were eliminated by Guingamp in the earlier rounds.

Tuchel's side were also beaten in the final of the French Cup by Rennes.

They will be looking to right those wrongs in 2019/20 and they've started off in the correct manner.