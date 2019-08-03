Harry Maguire is set to join Manchester United for £80m.

The Leicester City defender underwent a medical at Carrington today and is expected to complete the move in the coming days.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers confirmed that Maguire would be leaving for Man United last night.

"A fee has been agreed and it’s our job to look forward," he said, per the Sun.

"It’s an incredible piece of business but if you look at the market it changes. He’s a top-class player and a good man.

"He knows there’s been interest and he’s been super professional. But Harry or anyone will always have a valuation."

Manchester United fans will be ecstatic with the signing.

The centre-back position has been one of their weakest areas for the past few years but Maguire's arrival will help turn it into a strength.

Although he hasn't actually completed the move just yet, United fans have already taken the time to come up with a chant dedicated to him.

And, to be fair to him, it's a banger. The lyrics are as follows:

"Harry Maguire, Harry Maguire,

"He f***** off Leicester, for Manchester,

"HIs head is f****** massive!"

That is quite catchy.

Man United have also been linked with Paulo Dybala and Manuel Fernandes among others.

And Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hinted that there could be more arrivals after Maguire's signing is confirmed.

“We still hope one or two deals can be done. We’ve been working on cases for a long time and suddenly the deal can be done when it’s dragging on," he said, per talkSPORT.

“As a club we’ve had targets, but as a coach and manager when you go out on the pitch you have to work with the ones you have.

“You can’t think ‘what if he comes’ or ‘if he’s sold’.

“The reality is you have to work with the ones that are there. I’ve never been thinking ‘I’ll play him there but he’s coming in’.

“Everyone who has been in pre-season has a big part to play and most of them have impressed.

"But it (transfer speculation) doesn’t stop (after the deadline) because you still have to plan for the next transfer window and next summer.”

What do the Maguire chant? Have your say by leaving a comment below.