In demanding £85million for Harry Maguire, Leicester have well and truly capitalised on Manchester United's desperation for a new centre-back.

The England international will surpass Virgil van Dijk as the most expensive defender of all time when the deal is completed in the coming days.

The 26-year-old will also become the seventh player in his position at Old Trafford, joining Eric Bailly, Marcos Rojo, Victor Lindelof, Chris Smalling, Phil Jones, and Axel Tuanzebe in the ranks.

None of the aforementioned six have consistently impressed, Lindelof arguably United's standout centre-back last season.

Pressure will be on Maguire to almost single-handedly knit together a haphazard defence, much as Van Dijk was able to do at Liverpool.

Is he up to the task? Ed Woodward clearly thinks so.

However, such an astronomical fee is always going to draw comparisons.

It's not just Van Dijk, the previous holder of the world transfer record for a defender, whom Maguire is being contrasted against.

Alarmingly, when his stats from last season are placed against Arsenal's Shkodran Mustafi, it's actually the German who comes out on top.

Data collated by The Sun shows that both men featured in 31 games and their respective sides conceded 40. Their record is as follows:

Blocks - Maguire 18, Mustafi 17

Interceptions - Maguire 37, Mustafi 58

Tackles - Maguire 31, Mustafi 62

Tackles won - Maguire 17, Mustafi 45

Percentage of tackles won - Maguire 55%, Mustafi 73%

Clearances - Maguire 152, Mustafi 161

Headed clearances - Maguire 77, Mustafi 106

Aerial duels won - Maguire 118, Mustafi 123

Mustafi, who it's fair to say has become notorious at the Emirates, wins in every category with the exception of blocks.

Maybe that's a sign that we shouldn't be reading too much into individual stats on paper. Or maybe it means Mustafi is worth at least £90million - who can say?

And to think Arsenal are reportedly willing to let him leave for a paltry £20million...

As far as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is concerned, it will matter little what opposing fans say about United's second most expensive signing of all time.

Having let in nine more goals than Manchester City and Liverpool combined in the Premier League, the Red Devils were in dire need of strengthening.

After a summer of negotiating, they're finally getting their man.

Is Maguire worth £85m? Have your say in the comments.