Manchester United ended their pre-season campaign on a high this evening.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side beat AC Milan on penalties in Cardiff after a very entertaining 2-2 draw in regulation time.

Marcus Rashford opened the scoring with a well-taken solo effort, before United fell 2-1 down thanks to strikes from Spanish duo Suso and Samu Castillejo.

But Jesse Lingard was on hand to equalise shortly before the end to send the game to penalties.

United then put all five of their penalties past Pepe Reina in the Milan goal, with David de Gea saving from Daniele Maldini.

Summer signing Daniel James scored the winning spot kick.

United have not lost in pre-season and will go into next week's game against Chelsea in the Premier League in high spirits.

But Red Devils fans were understandably a bit annoyed after the game, because Solskjaer confirmed to the media that Ashley Young will be the club's captain for the new season.

The Norwegian told reporters: "David [de Gea]'s obviously in contention, Ash when he's on the pitch will carry the armband. When Ash starts he'll be carrying the armband."

When asked whether that meant Young was club captain, Solskjaer replied: "You can probably call it that."

It's a decision that won't go down well.

Young's performances last season were appalling and he was even booed by United fans in pre-season.

The only hope is the likes of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw will keep the former Aston Villa man out of the team for large parts of the upcoming campaign.