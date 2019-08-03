Will Neymar still be a Paris Saint-Germain player when the summer transfer window closes?

Not if Barcelona get their way.

Goal are reporting that the Catalan giants are poised to open talks with PSG over the signing of the wantaway Brazilian forward.

The report adds that Barça are confident of signing Neymar; however, they will need to raise more funds through player sales in order to complete the move.

They will also need to free up their wage budget in order to bring the 27-year-old back to Camp Nou.

Goal understand that Barça will make an official offer for Neymar, who is desperate to return to his former employers following two underwhelming years in Paris, in the coming days.

PSG are reportedly sticking to their £200 million valuation of the player - the same fee they paid to Barça in August 2017 - and are not prepared to settle for less.

Barça generated £41 million through the sale of Malcom to Zenit this week, but they still need to raise significantly more money before they can afford Neymar.

Goal claim that Philippe Coutinho will ‘almost certainly need to be moved on’ to make room for his international compatriot.

The former Liverpool forward has been transfer listed, with PSG and Arsenal among the bookmakers’ favourites to sign the Brazilian playmaker.

Ivan Rakitic is another player Barça are prepared to sell in order to raise funds for Neymar, while Rafinha Alcantara is also expected to leave in the coming days.

There were initially doubts among the Barça board over the merits of bringing Neymar, a player who divides opinion, back to the club.

This has now changed. There is now universal agreement that the transfer would be a positive.

Goal have been informed by sources that the Ligue 1 side are aware of Neymar’s desire to return to Barça and the transfer may already have happened if relations between the two clubs were better.

PSG and Barça’s soured relationship - which stems back to Neymar’s initial move two years ago - means it won’t be easy for the two clubs to reach an agreement.

But with Neymar desperate to return and PSG acutely aware that his head has been turned, it makes sense for all parties to reach a swift agreement.