Manchester United ended a perfect pre-season with a 5-4 penalty shootout win over AC Milan.

The Rossoneri were the latest side put to the sword, following in the wake of Perth Glory, Leeds United, Inter Milan, Tottenham Hotspur and Kristiansund.

Marcus Rashford's opener was cancelled out by a fine strike by Suso, before Jesse Lingard put the Red Devils back in control.

Victor Lindelof's own goal got Milan back into the game before full-time.

All in all, even if his side weren't at their very best, there were plenty of positives for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to take away just eight days before the season's curtain-raiser against Chelsea at Old Trafford.

Yes, there is work to be done off the pitch. Harry Maguire is close to completing his £85million switch and Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have already settled in.

However, Paul Pogba was conspicuous by his absence amid reports the Frenchman refused to play and did not board the flight to Cardiff as he pushes for a last-minute transfer to Real Madrid.

As such, United looked shaky in midfield.

One positive going forward was Angel Gomes. Solskjaer has been using pre-season to blood some of United's youngsters, with Mason Greenwood a standout talent in July.

Gomes shines again

Gomes has also been very impressive, scoring the winner in the 2-1 win over Spurs in the International Champions Cup.

Against Milan, he was at it again, attempting an audacious bit of skill inside the box.

The move didn't come to anything on that occasion, but it's still promising to see the teenager - who doesn't turn 19 until the end of this month - so willing to take on his opponents.

Ready for the first team?

You get the feeling that if he does get a shot in the Premier League this season, he will be raring to go.

United fans are already getting very excited at the prospect.

In the 2018/19 campaign, he made two substitute appearances. Only time will tell if a breakthrough season is incoming.

Gomes, Greenwood, and James all then scored their penalties in the shootout.

Solskjaer's men are also looking improved at the other end of the pitch, conceding just one goal in their recent run-outs.

"We have done really well and won five games, but that is not the point," Solskjaer told reporters.



"You want to lay down your principles, how you want to play. We’ve looked sharper and sharper. I think we’re looking strong for that first weekend."

