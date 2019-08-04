Liverpool and Manchester United are, by some considerable distance, the two most successful clubs in the history of English football.

They’ve won 38 league titles between them, plus a host of domestic and European cups.

Liverpool may boast more Champions League titles - six compared to Man Utd’s three - but it’s the Red Devils who are English football’s most decorated club side.

United have won a remarkable 66 trophies down the years.

Liverpool have won an almost equally impressive 60.

Sir Alex Ferguson made it his mission to ‘knock Liverpool off their perch’ during the early years of his United tenure - and he succeeded.

Liverpool may not be able to equal United’s tally of 20 league titles this season - they’re currently two behind on 18 - but they can overtake their fierce rivals as the country’s most decorated club.

The Merseyside outfit have the chance to win seven trophies this season.

Obviously that’s incredibly unlikely - but it *is* possible.

They can win the first of these trophies on Sunday afternoon when they take on Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in the Community Shield at Wembley.

Less than two weeks later, on August 14, Klopp’s men take on Chelsea in the UEFA Super Cup.

Win both trophies and their tally jumps to 62 - just four behind United - before August is over.

The next trophy after that up for grabs? The FIFA Club World Cup, which takes place in Qatar this December.

Liverpool can make it four trophies by winning the EFL Cup on March 1, 2020.

And then we have the big three in May: the Premier League, the FA Cup, and the Champions League.

As European champions, Liverpool will be aiming to win every competition they enter this season.

The likelihood of it actually happening are extremely slim. Stick a fiver on it with the bookies and you’ll probably never need to work another day in your life.

No club has ever managed to win all seven trophies in a single season before, as BBC Sport revealed earlier this week.

The best haul was United’s four of the Premier League, League Cup, Community Shield and Club World Cup in the 2008/09 campaign.

Barcelona famously won six trophies in Pep Guardiola’s first year as manager, although those trophies were won in the calendar year of 2009 - rather than a season.

Liverpool certainly have a starting line-up good enough to challenge for every major honour this season, but whether they have the squad depth is another matter.

In order to win all seven trophies, Liverpool would need to play a whopping 67 games this season:

Premier League: 38 games

Champions League: 13 games

FA Cup: 6 games

EFL Cup: 6 games

FIFA Club World Cup: 2 games

Community Shield: 1 game

UEFA Super Cup: 1 game.