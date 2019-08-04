Dare we say that Newcastle United have actually been vaguely busy this summer?

Owner Mike Ashley has a deserved reputation for being rapacious during transfer windows, but it seems he's loosened the purse strings and the Magpies have now spent £60 million as a result.

The club broke their transfer record for just the second time since Michael Owen's arrival with the purchase of Joelinton, while also capturing Kyle Scott and Jake Turner on free transfers.

However, the most recent purchase saw Newcastle shell out another handsome fee of £20 million to prize Allan Saint-Maximin away from Nice.

Secured on a six-year contract, the right-winger is incredibly talented and has shown flashes of his brilliance at AS Monaco, Saint-Etienne and even the France U21 side.

Saint-Maximin's love for headbands

Now at the age of 22, though, it seems as if Saint-Maximin wants to test himself to the limit in the Premier League and at a club fighting to avoid a relegation battle.

That being said, there's one trait about the Frenchman that could be cause for amusement in English football, regardless of how he performs at St. James' Park.

That's because Saint-Maximin has something of a penchant for wearing headbands - nothing wrong with that, right? Well, the former Nice man takes it to somewhat of an extreme.

Bringing Gucci to the Premier League?

To everybody's amusement, Saint-Maximin was seen wearing a £180 Gucci headband, which had to have the branding covered by masking tape, during several Ligue 1 appearances.

The 22-year-old has even requested that EA Sport include the Gucci attire on his FIFA character and he was also snapped turning up to his Newcastle medical in the very same headband.

Sadly, the forward opted for some different headbands during his unveiling and recent pre-season debut, but everything points toward him wearing it in the Premier League at some point.

We just know that Twitter will erupt when he finally dons it and those unfamiliar with Saint-Maximin will certainly be doing a double-take when they see him on Match of the Day.

Headbands have made something of a return over the last year, particularly in American sports, but Neymar also donned a Rafael Nadal-esque number against Angers.

Then, of course, there was the snood epidemic that swept the Premier League in 2010-11, prompting Sir Alex Ferguson to remark: "Real men don't wear things like that."

Let's just say we can't imagine Ferguson would have allowed Saint-Maximin to wear a Gucci headband if he played at Manchester United in the 1990s.

