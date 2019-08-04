Incredibly, Gareth Bale is still on Real Madrid's books with less than a month of the La Liga transfer window to go.

When he moved to the Spanish capital in 2013, the Welshman described it as a "dream come true".

Little did he know that it would turn into a nightmare upon the return of Zinedine Zidane partway through last season.

Earlier in the summer, Los Blancos' openly hostile manager told the media he hoped Bale's departure was "imminent", adding: "If it happens tomorrow, it would be better".

And while there's really no need for the former Spurs forward to be treated in that manner - indeed, his agent Jonathan Barnett branded Zidane a "disgrace" - at least he knows exactly where he stands.

In fact, the Daily Mail report that Zizou has not spoken to Bale since the start of May.

The last conversation they had was in the offices of the Valdebebas training ground, when the 30-year-old was told he had no future at the club.

He was subsequently left out of the final game of the season, when he should have had a chance to say goodbye.

It has left a bitter taste in the mouth for those close to Bale, who do not believe there has ever been a specific falling out, more a gradual worsening of relations between the two men.

Onto pre-season. Bale is still lingering, Real having pulled the club on a move to China at the eleventh hour. That was because Florentino Perez was unwilling to make such a big financial loss on a lucrative asset.

What makes the situation particularly bizarre is that Bale has been given some - albeit limited - playing time.

Yet his decision not to celebrate after scoring against Arsenal spoke volumes.

Surely Zidane will have to speak to him soon? Well, not necessarily.

As the Frenchman's reign goes from bad to worse, Real suffering their worst pre-season in 39 years, the Mail add that Jose Mourinho is waiting in the wings.

Perez has decided against bringing the Portuguese back once - but he might not be so easily talked out of it this time around.

Bale could well outlast his manager at this rate.

