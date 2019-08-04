FIFA players are itching to get their hands on the official players ratings for the upcoming edition of the famous franchise.

Each year, fans obsess over the two-digit number next to their favourite players and the build-up to FIFA 20's player ratings reveal has been no different.

Arsenal promise to be one of the most exciting teams on the new game after the addition of Nicolas Pepe.

But what about the rest of the squad? Well, we've predicted a lot of downgrades for the Gunners after missing out on Champions League football, but also a few tasty upgrades.

You can view our full list below.

BERND LENO

FIFA 19 rating: 84

Potential FIFA 20 rating: 85

An impressive debut season from the German goalkeeper should see him handed a nice little boost to his base rating.

EMILIANO MARTINEZ

FIFA 19 rating: 72

Potential FIFA 20 rating: 77

After starring on loan at Reading in 2018/19, Martinez looks on course to be handed his first ever gold-rated card on FIFA.

HECTOR BELLERIN

FIFA 19 rating: 80

Potential FIFA 20 rating: 81

A season cut short by injury, but Bellerin excelled under Emery when he was fit. Expect the flying Spaniard to be handed an upgrade.

AINSLEY MAITLAND-NILES

FIFA 19 rating: 71

Potential FIFA 20 rating: 78

Now an established first-team regular - and a versatile one - Maitland-Niles should be handed a deserved increase to his rating.

CARL JENKINSON

FIFA 19 rating: 69

Potential FIFA 20 rating: 69

It's easy to forget that Jenkinson is still an Arsenal player...

ROB HOLDING

FIFA 19 rating: 74

Potential FIFA 20 rating: 79

Like Bellerin, Holding's season was cut short by injury, but he still proved his class. A gold card is surely coming the Englishman's way.

CALUM CHAMBERS

FIFA 19 rating: 75

Potential FIFA 20 rating: 76

A bright loan spell at Fulham could see Chambers handed an upgrade. Can he make an impact under Emery in 2019/20?

SHKODRAN MUSTAFI

FIFA 19 rating: 82

Potential FIFA 20 rating: 77

Most Arsenal fans would probably say he deserves a bronze card, but that's probably a bit too much. Still, expect a sizeable downgrade for Mustafi.

SOKRATIS

FIFA 19 rating: 84

Potential FIFA 20 rating: 83

Perhaps an unfair downgrade, but 84 last time around did seem very generous from EA...

LAURENT KOSCIELNY

FIFA 19 rating: 82

Potential FIFA 20 rating: 81

He probably won't be at Arsenal come the close of the transfer window, but wherever he's playing, expect a downgrade for Koscielny.

NACHO MONREAL

FIFA 19 rating: 80

Potential FIFA 20 rating: 78

Getting on in years and looking more and more prone to errors. Sorry Nacho, but a downgrade is coming your way.

SEAD KOLASINAC

FIFA 19 rating: 80

Potential FIFA 20 rating: 80

When he's not fighting off car hijackers, he's turning in decent performances for Arsenal, which should see him preserve his rating of 80.

GRANIT XHAKA

FIFA 19 rating: 81

Potential FIFA 20 rating: 82

Error-prone but effective. Xhaka kept Arsenal ticking last season and should get a small upgrade for the new game.

LUCAS TORREIRA

FIFA 19 rating: 82

Potential FIFA 2 rating: 82

Received a +4 upgrade on FIFA 19, so it's highly unlikely Torreira will be boosted again for the new game.

DANI CEBALLOS

FIFA 19 rating: 81

Potential FIFA 20 rating: 82

Was brilliant at the U21 Euro's and looked good whenever he played for Real Madrid. An exciting new option for Premier League squads on Ultimate Team.

MATTEO GUENDOUZI

FIFA 19 rating: 67

Potential FIFA 20 rating: 76

The future of Arsenal's midfield is in line for a big upgrade on FIFA 20 after a very impressive debut season in England.

MOHAMED ELNENY

FIFA 19 rating: 78

Potential FIFA 20 rating: 74

How he hasn't been sold by Arsenal yet is astounding after a woeful 2018/19 campaign, which should see him drop from a gold to a silver card.

MESUT OZIL

FIFA 19 rating: 86

Potential FIFA 20 rating: 84

There was once a time when Ozil boasted a base rating of 89 on FIFA, but not anymore.

ALEX IWOBI

FIFA 19 rating: 76

Potential FIFA 20 rating: 79

Showed glimpses of class last season and probably deserves an upgrade. A rating of 79 might be pushing it, but 77 to 78 is almost a certainty.

REISS NELSON

FIFA 19 rating: 65

Potential FIFA 20 rating: 74

Found his feet on loan at Hoffenheim and has looked good in pre-season. Nelson could be a very dangerous silver card on FIFA 20.

JOE WILLOCK

FIFA 19 rating: 63

Potential FIFA 20 rating: 72

After an impressive pre-season, the talented English midfielder should receive a nice little boost into the early 70's.

HENRIKH MKHITARYAN

FIFA 19 rating: 84

Potential FIFA 20 rating: 82

Another deserved downgrade. Mkhitaryan simply cannot find consistency in England and he will surely only be a back-up player in 2019/20.

NICOLAS PEPE

FIFA 19 rating: 79

Potential FIFA 20 rating: 84

Pace, power and an eye for goal, Pepe is going to be a major player on Ultimate Team in FIFA 20. After his big-money move, expect him to be handed a serious rating boost.

PIERRE-EMERICK AUBAMEYANG

FIFA 19 rating: 88

Potential FIFA 20 rating: 89

Golden boot winner and the star of Arsenal's attack. Aubameyang will be one of the highest-rated Premier League players and a nightmare to play against on the game.

ALEXANDRE LACAZETTE

FIFA 19 rating: 85

Potential FIFA 20 rating: 86

Aubameyang's partner-in-crime will likely be handed a nice little upgrade as well, making him a fearsome proposition on FIFA 20.

EDDIE NKETIAH

FIFA 19 rating: 64

Potential FIFA 20 rating: 72

Promoted to the first-team squad for 2019/20, Nketiah appears to have the world at his feet. After a brilliant pre-season, a highly-rated silver card could be coming his way as well.