Harry Maguire is on the brink of becoming the most expensive defender in history.

After two seasons plying his trade with Leicester City, the Englishman is close to completing an £80 million move to Manchester United with the transfer deadline fast approaching.

It would prove the marquee signing in what has proven a relatively quiet summer for the Red Devils, who have also invested in the young talents of Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

There can be no doubting that Maguire is one of the most talented defenders in the Premier League, but the transfer fee has certainly raised eyebrows amongst supporters.

We should apply a pinch of salt to the deal given this summer's inflation, but it would be tough to argue that Maguire is worth more than both Matthijs de Ligt and Virgil van Dijk.

Man Utd closing in on Maguire

As a result, fans and pundits alike have been delving into Maguire's statistics in the Premier League to try and assess whether United are getting value for their money.

One of the best ways to achieve this evaluation is to use the bank of statistics at WhoScored.com and compare Maguire to all of his Premier League peers.

You would even expect the 26-year-old to come out on top of some of his more esteemed rivals on the simple basis he had more defending to do at the King Power Stadium.

Premier League's 14th best centre-back

However, it would seem that the statistics don't shine too fondly on United's impending signing and he ranked as just the 14th best centre-back in the Premier League last season.

That placed him as the 60th best player in the league overall, finding himself behind players you wouldn't expect like Dwight McNeill, Salomon Rondon and Philip Biling

Sure, we're not pretending that that's some sort of disgrace, but it isn't exactly promising when Maguire is set to become the most expensive defender in history. Check out the full list below:

1. Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) - 7.44

2. Fabian Schar (Newcastle United) - 7.30

3. Sol Bamba (Cardiff City) - 7.15

4. Michael Keane (Everton) - 7.13

5. Willy Boly (Wolverhampton Wanderers) - 7.12

6. James Tarkowski (Burnley) - 7.11

7. Shane Duffy (Brighton & Hove Albion) - 7.11

8. Joel Matip (Liverpool) - 7.11

9. David Luiz (Chelsea) - 7.08

10. Jannik Vestergaard (Southampton) - 7.07

11. Shkodran Mustafi (Arsenal) – 7.05

12. Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City) - 7.05

13. Jan Bednarek (Southampton) - 7.04

14. Harry Maguire (Leicester City) - 7.01

15. Fabian Balbuena (West Ham United) - 6.98

16. Steve Cook (Bournemouth) - 6.96

17. Sean Morrison (Cardiff City) - 6.96

18. Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham Hotspur) - 6.89

19. Issa Diop (West Ham United) - 6.89

20. Jonny Evans (Leicester City) - 6.88

Well, at least Maguire was the best centre-back at Leicester last season.

That doesn't mean he was the top-performing defender at the club, though, because that award goes to fellow England international Ben Chilwell who came 53rd overall.

However, playing at a club of a higher calibre could be catalyst for Maguire transforming his classy performances into the statistics of one of the Premier League's finest.

There's no doubting that Maguire has the quality to shine under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and statistics aren't everything, but it certainly raises question marks above that hefty transfer fee.

Do you think Maguire will be a success at Old Trafford?