Duggan in action for England at this year's World Cup.

Women’s Football: Toni Duggan joins Atletico Madrid

England forward Toni Duggan has signed for reigning Spanish league champions Atletico Madrid on a two-year deal.

Duggan left Barcelona this summer after moving from Manchester City two seasons ago. Last season she helped Barca reach the Champions League final where they were eventually beaten by Lyon.

28-year-old Duggan has scored 22 times in 75 international appearances for England and featured three times at this year’s Women’s World Cup in France after a minor injury at the beginning of the tournament. 

Duggan has called her to move an “amazing opportunity to play for one of the greatest clubs in Europe”. Atletico has won the Spanish league for the last three seasons, beating out rival club Barcelona. They even beat Duggan’s former side, Manchester City in Europe last season knocking them out in the Round of 32.

It was rumoured that Duggan had a lot of interest from clubs around the world, supposedly including newly promoted Manchester United. But Liverpool-born Duggan has opted to remain in Spain and challenge for honours with a very successful Atletico side. 

