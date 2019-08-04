England wins T20 final, but fail to claim back the Ashes from the land down under. 

Australia had dominated throughout the series, this meant the most England could hope for from this match was to restore some dignity.

And they didn't disappoint England managed to restore their dignity and finally getting a win, after a promising partnership by Katherine Brunt and Lauren Winfield combined for an unbroken 55-run standoff 39 balls for the sixth wicket, Brunt again shined her magic and contributed with the ball alongside 20-year-old spin duo Sophie Ecclestone and Mady Villiers.

Chasing 140 for victory, Australia strived to build a partnership, with opener Alyssa Healy's 28 and Ellyse Perry unbeaten 60 off 50 balls were the only double figures for the visitors.

As Perry lacked support from her teammates during the run-chase, the task proved too vast in Bristol, even for her, as Brunt and Ecclestone claimed three wickets each and Essex all-rounder Villers took two for 20 from her four overs on her international debut.

After a glorious performance throughout the Ashes, Australia was not looking to compensate for a 12-points-to-four series scoreline, looking for a whitewash and leave England with just two points from the Test draw. But the hosts left them with no option, taking charge of the game.

That was despite the hosts losing a constant stream of wickets through much of their innings.

Interestingly, Amy Jones, who is being a target by Perry falling four times in the 25 balls she has faced from the star Australian all-rounder dropped down the order from opener to No.5 and avoided her nemesis altogether. Perry only bowled two overs at the start of the England innings, which went for 16 runs.

Danni Wyatt, opening in Jones place made a handy 20 off 19 balls but failed to proceed when she was bowled by Megan Schutt. Likewise, Heather Knight made a start but fell on 23 when she was run out by an outstanding throw from Perry to wicketkeeper Healy. Jones had reached 19 before she was caught by Healy off the bowling of Ashleigh Gardner.

That brought Brunt to the crease, and she and Winfield set about posting a competitive total, with Brunt reaching 25 off 18 balls and Winfield 26 off 22.

Brunt struck early in the Australian innings to remove Beth Mooney, but when Ecclestone dismissed the threat of Meg Lanning, lbw for just two, the match seemed to be on an even base. Villiers shifted it in England's favour when, after dropping a return catch off Healy in her first over, she had the opener caught by Ecclestone off a full toss in her second and then had Ashleigh Gardner stumped to put Australia on 45 for 4.

Brunt and Ecclestone did the rest, with Ecclestone claims two wickets with the last two balls of her four overs to remove Jess Jonassen and Delissa Kimmince.

Nonetheless, Australia flies home with the Ashes securely in their possession and Perry with the Player of the Series Award. In seven matches she claimed four player-of-the-match awards, finishing off with 378 runs at an average of 94.50 and 15 wickets at 12.85 made her the top run-scorer and leading wicket-taker for the Women's Ashes, during which she also became the first player man or woman to reach 1000 runs and 100 wickets in T20 Internationals.