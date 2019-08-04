Football

Women’s Football: Women’s World Cup to expand to 32 teams

FIFA has announced that the 2023 Women’s World Cup will see the number of teams increase from 24 to 32.

The addition of 8 new teams brings it in line with the men’s tournament, although there are plans to increase the number of men’s teams to 48 by the 2026 World Cup. 

The expansion comes after the “astounding success” of this year’s Women’s World Cup in France which saw record breaking viewing figures and a huge surge in interest in the women’s game.

The bidding process begins on October 4 with nine countries expected to submit bids including Australia and potentially a joint bid between North and South Korea.

FIFA is looking to continue the momentum of this year’s world Cup and to continue to grow women’s football globally. The expansion will not only allow for eight more teams to compete in the tournament, but it also means more teams are able to try and qualify for the tournament. 

The Women’s World Cup is the peak of professionalism in the women’s game and the expansion of the tournament is a positive step towards the continuing development of the game.

