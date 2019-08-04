The football season is finally back folks, and what a way to kick it off - Liverpool vs Manchester City at Wembley.

Granted it is only the Community Shield - a game that doesn’t hold much rapport amongst English fans - but you can be sure that both sides will see it as an opportunity to kick-start their season before it has even begun.

Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola are two of the best managers in the world, and it really is something special to have them both battling it out on English shores.

Their epic rivalry is set for another chapter, and we simply can’t wait.

After the incredible drama of last season that saw Guardiola’s side pip Liverpool to the Premier League title by a solitary point, this season promises to be just as good.

Fortunately for Liverpool, a sixth European Cup softened the blow of missing out on domestic glory but, if you ask Guardiola, that isn’t much of an achievement.

Speaking in the build-up to today’s clash at the national stadium, Guardiola was on a mission to belittle what Liverpool had achieved on that famous night in Madrid.

The Spaniard claimed that winning the Champions League was akin to ‘gambling everything at the casino’ and simply didn’t compare to winning the Premier League.

“Of course we have to win in Europe because it’s an important tournament and difficult to win,” said Guardiola.

“But I am not going to go to the casino and gamble everything I have in my pocket on just seven games.

“I want to be happy for 11 months – and winning the Premier League makes me happy.

“Why am I going to wait until February for seven games and put everything on black?

“From my point of view, that’s too risky. To maintain the health and focus of the team, it always has to be the Premier League.

“The Premier League is always the most important thing, the stand-out competition, because it is every weekend.

“I think we will be closer to achieving in Europe when we have more Premier League titles. That is the right process at Manchester City.”

Interesting stuff.

Sour grapes, or does Pep have a point?

The Premier League is the bread and butter of any footballer playing in England, but the glitz and the glamour of the European Cup is hard to ignore.

The mind games have already begun - but we’ll let you decide which is the greater achievement.











