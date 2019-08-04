Colby Covington is perhaps one of, if not the most controversial fighter currently competing in the UFC right now.

But at their latest event in Newark last night, he provided the fans with some entertainment and a bit of light-hearted comic relief.

Covington is currently the number two-ranked welterweight in the company, but feels like he doesn't get the credit he deserves.

He's not shy of voicing his opinions either, calling himself the 'super villain' of UFC and when you publicly support Donald Trump, some are going to hate you no matter what.

Covington wears a 'Make America Great Again' hat seemingly everywhere he goes and he dropped by and visited the President of the United States last year when he won the interim welterweight title.

And playing up to his heel mannerisms he carries that title still despite being stripped of it for inactivity - stunts like that would make you think he'd make a great heel in WWE.

Speaking of WWE, Covington requested to use a very popular theme song this week of an American hero - Kurt Angle.

Covington asked through a mutual friend if he could use it for his ring walk as he wanted to be booed and heckled, and Angle agreed - the end product was brilliant.

There's quite clearly some cross-over between UFC and WWE as he got enough people chanting 'you suck', just like everyone did to Angle when he made his way to the ring.

Despite being a public hate figure, Covington let his actions do the talking as he disposed of former Welterweight Champion Robbie Lawler in five rounds, with all three judges scoring every round for the Californian.

He showed why he may be next in-line for Kamaru Usman's belt, but it was a victory not everyone was happy with, including Jon Jones.