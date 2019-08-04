Football

Everton have a very exciting new striker on their hands.

Everton have completed the signing of Moise Kean from Juventus

Everton have completed the signing of Moise Kean from Juventus for a £27.5 million fee.

The 19-year-old is among the brightest young talents in Europe but was considered surplus to requirements by Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri.

And so Marco Silva didn’t hesitate when the chance to sign him came up.

Everton have beaten out competition from across Europe for Kean’s signature, with reports from Italy claiming that Arsenal and Barcelona were among the interested parties.

According to the Daily Mail, Kean rejected the chance to join Arsenal because the Gunners couldn’t guarantee him first-team football.

The move has left Everton supporters very, very excited.

Kean scored eight goals in 21 appearances for Juventus and has netted twice in three Italy matches.

It’s hardly a surprise that Sarri’s desire to move him on has raised eyebrows.

But Juve’s loss is Everton’s gain and the young forward becomes Silva’s fourth signing of the summer.

The Goodison Park club completed the permanent signing of Andre Gomes from Barcelona for £22m in June.

Kean has already made a name for himself on the international scene

Fellow midfielder Fabian Delph joined from Manchester City for £9m and goalkeeper Jonas Lossl arrived from Huddersfield.

With Kean now on board, there’s even more confidence that Everton can build on last season.

Silva guided his team to an eighth-placed finish, Everton finishing the season strongly with just one defeat in eight matches.

And the Portuguese coach doesn’t want Kean’s arrival to be his last of the summer.

Marco Silva is building an exciting team at Goodison Park

Silva believes the club must complete more signings before the August 8 deadline following Idrissa Gueye’s move to Paris Saint-Germain.

“We have to replace him directly and one player has to come in with that profile and, I said to you, one clear No.6 to come and to play,” the Everton boss said, per the Liverpool Echo.

“They are playing well and trying to know each other but Andre and Delph are similar players and we need a different profile as a football player.”



