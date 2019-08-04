Manchester City vs Liverpool: Live stream and TV channel for Community Shield

Less than three months have passed since Manchester City edged out Liverpool at the end of one of the tightest Premier League races in years.

These two giants of English football renew hostilities as the 2019-20 season officially gets underway with the FA Community Shield at Wembley later today.

Both sides have only just welcomed some key names back to training after international commitments this summer in the Copa America and Africa Cup of Nations.

City have signed Rodri from Atletico Madrid for a club record fee of £62.8m, further bolstering an already talented midfield, but the loss of club legend Vincent Kompany will be sorely felt.

The Belgian was a key figure in City’s transformation and capped off his illustrious career with a crucial wonder goal against Leicester City right at the tail end of last season.

Meanwhile, Dutch teenager Sepp van den Berg is Liverpool’s only signing of the summer, but The Reds welcome back Joe Gomez and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain after long-term injuries.

WHERE CAN I WATCH IT?

The Wembley clash will be shown live on BT Sport 1 with coverage getting underway from 2:30pm.

BT Sport subscribers can live stream this fixture via their computer, mobile and tablet and also via the BT Sport app on Xbox, PlayStation, Samsung TV and Apple TV.

WHAT TIME DOES IT START?

Kick off is due at 15:00 (BST)

TEAM NEWS

Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah did not join the tour in the US due to their involvement in AFCON. Similarly, Alisson and Roberto Firmino have been given an extended break after helping Brazil win a first Copa America title in 12 years earlier this month.

The quartet are unlikely to feature on Sunday, but Virgil van Dijk, Gini Wijnaldum, James Milner and captain Jordan Henderson are all expected to start.

City have been at full strength throughout their pre season tour of Asia and manager Pep Guardiola has no injury concerns ahead of the game today.

THE 2019/2020 SEASON

After a disappointing pre-season campaign and transfer window, Liverpool will look to showcase their strength in depth when they take on Premier League newcomers Norwich at Anfield next Friday.

Jurgen Klopp’s men will look to make a statement in front of their home crowd and start the season with an important victory.

City travel to West Ham in the early kick off next Saturday and will look to repeat the 4-0 thrashing they gave the Hammers last season at the London Stadium.

Guardiola will be wary of the east London club’s new record signing Sebastien Haller, who scored 65 goals in the last four seasons in the Bundesliga for FC Utrecht and Eintracht Frankfurt.

There could well be some slight tension between the two managers later today after Guardiola hit back at Klopp’s jibes over Manchester City’s ‘fantasy land’ spending.