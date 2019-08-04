Brazilian star Neymar has endured quite a turbulent summer.

His future at French club Paris Saint-Germain has been at the centre of a massive media storm recently with constant speculation linking him with a return to former club Barcelona.

The player himself has made no secret of his desire to return to Spanish football, with both word and deed proving that he feels his time in the French capital is done.

Neymar will be growing twitchy now though as the transfer window continues to tick away without a deal being made.

Considering he’s gone a long way to burning his bridges in France, he will be desperate for a deal to be hashed out.

After footage of a rather unsavoury spat between Kylian Mbappe and Neymar emerged over the weekend, you could hardly be blamed for thinking Neymar’s Paris adventure was well and truly spent.

Following PSG’s Trophee des Champions win over Rennes, Neymar was seen trying to join in the celebrations with his team, only to be shoved out by Mbappe.

It did not make for pleasant viewing at all.

However, the full clip of the incident has emerged and it paints the whole scene in a very different light.

As you can see, Neymar rejoined the celebrations almost immediately after and there were no apparent hard feelings between the two.

Neymar even posted a selfie of the two top social media later on and all looked well in the land.

There you have it - all much ado about nothing in the end.