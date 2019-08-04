Neymar re-joining Barcelona has been the story that simply won't go way this summer.

Despite Barca signing Antoine Griezmann for €120m and fees of €300m being quoted for Neymar, the links just have not subsided.

The Brazilian is desperate to move back to Catalonia where he established himself as one of the best players in world football.

His time at Paris Saint-Germain has been hindered by injuries, off-field issues and failure in the Champions League.

PSG are also keen to offload him as he's made it very clear he's unhappy - he also pockets around €40m-per-year from the Ligue 1 champions.

And negotiations are progressing nicely, to the point where there is serious optimism that Neymar could re-sign for Barcelona initially on-loan, per Sport.

There would, of course, be an option to buy in the deal, with both parties now agreeing on that structure of the deal.

It's the clearest sign yet that PSG are prepared to offload the player they thought would turn the fortunes of their club around.

Neymar was supposed to elevate their status across the world, but that sadly hasn't come to fruition.

The club are far more focused on retaining the services of Kylian Mbappe now and the French star will likely receive a huge pay rise once Neymar has left.

Barca recently freed up their final non-EU spot in their squad after selling Malcom to Zenit St Petersburg.

There are also reports that Philippe Coutinho could join Arsenal this summer, another deal being touted as a loan with an option to buy.

The stars are beginning to align for Neymar's return to the Camp Nou.

Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Griezmann, Ousmane Dembele and Neymar - that is surely the greatest attacking quintet ever assembled?