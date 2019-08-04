We're so excited for the new Premier League season that someone needs to hold us down.

It's now been three months since the curtain fell on the 2018-19 season and now a slew of expensive transfers and pre-season friendlies have propelled anticipation through the roof.

Fans will be able to whet their appetite with the Community Shield this weekend, contested by none other than Liverpool and Manchester City, but the true competition gets started next week.

As a result, the annual round of predictions are starting to roll in with pundits and supporters alike trying to forecast the entire Premier League table and other permutations.

There's something masochistic about the desire for people to commit to a prediction and then inevitably laugh at themselves at the end of the season.

2019-20 Premier League season approaching

Well, just a few days after Michael Owen gave his own thoughts, the unflappable Dimitar Berbatov has put his powers of analysis on the line by making his Premier League prediction.

Sadly, the former Manchester United man didn't attempt an entire table, but he arguably forecasted the most unpredictable and fascinating part of the competition - the top six teams.

And unfortunately for the fans that used to cheer his name, Berbatov believes City will make it three consecutive Premier League titles and that United will continue to stew in sixth.

Berbatov makes his prediction

"Unfortunately I need to say it but I think Manchester City will be champions again, then Liverpool. They are the top two," Berbatov informed the Mirror.

"Then I think Spurs and then Chelsea. I say Chelsea because I saw them play under Frank Lampard and I like his philosophy a lot.

"And then of course you have the usual suspects, Arsenal and Man United.

"Hopefully we see someone from the rest of the pack - the other teams who are coming up. For example Wolves, I enjoyed watching them last season.

"Hopefully there is no fatigue as they are playing in Europe."

It's largely accepted that City, Liverpool and Tottenham will make their way into the top four, but it seems Berbatov is favouring Chelsea over the rest of the chasing pack.

There's some real doubt surrounding the Blues this season, who are having to cope with a transfer ban and the fact their new manager - Frank Lampard - has just one year of experience.

Nevertheless, Berbatov is doubtful that United and Arsenal will be able to return to the Champions League despite investing big on players like Nicolas Pepe and, more than likely, Harry Maguire.

But even the wisdom and coolness of Berbatov might well be subject to mockery when his predictions are reassessed come May. Sometimes, there's just no way of telling.

