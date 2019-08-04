WBC champion Deontay Wilder has voiced his displeasure with Tyson Fury’s upcoming opponent Otto Wallin and wants to see higher calibre opponents face his British rival.

Both Fury and Wilder are set to fight in September before facing each other again in February 2020 in Las Vegas after their initial blockbuster clash ended in a controversial draw last year.

Britain’s Fury will take on Swedish up-and-comer Wallin while American Wilder will face Cuba’s Luis Ortiz.

Both fighters have lucrative broadcast deals with rival companies, Fury with ESPN and Wilder with Showtime, making negotiations for the rematch problematic.

The 33-year-old Alabama native struggled mightily when he last faced ‘King Kong’ in 2018, a bout in which ‘The Bronze Bomber’ was on the ropes late in the fight, but landed a flurry of power punches in the 10th round ending the 40-year-old Cuban’s titanic effort.

Fury made light work of German heavyweight Tom Schwarz in his last outing and will look for a repeat knockout victory against Wallin after questions arose over the finishing power of ‘The Gypsy King.’

Wilder has often criticised Fury for the lack of quality opponents he’s faced since the giant Mancunian returned to the ring after a two-year hiatus in 2019, where he struggled with mental health issues and drug/alcohol addiction.

The often outspoken WBC champ has now broadcast his opinions on Fury’s latest opponent, and hasn’t held back with his scathing review of the young Swede.

“He keeps pulling out all these night shift graveyard workers….Bull**** at it’s best. No Englishman’s coming over her, saving Tom Schwarz and Otto whoever he is, talking about ‘he’s the best’ with an invisible belt.”

Ortiz is certainly a more proven fighter than Wallin, but the big Cuban is 12 years older and will struggle to keep up with the younger, faster and fitter Wilder.

Of boxing’s four major global sanctioning bodies, Wallin is ranked fourth by the WBA and 11th by the IBF, so he’s certainly a fighter that Fury can’t afford to overlook.

The boxing world will hope both ‘The Bronze Bomber’ and ‘Gypsy King’ make light work of their opponents so they can focus on delivering another blockbuster clash in one of the most highly anticipated contests in heavyweight boxing history.