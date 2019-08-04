Cain Velasquez has traded the Octagon for the squared circle, and it turns out he's pretty talented at both practices.

After returning from a two-and-a-half year lay-off, Velasquez was defeated in just 26 seconds back in February by Francis Ngannou at UFC Phoenix, showing that he perhaps wasn't the same fighter as he was nine years ago when he was champion.

Just a month later, it was announced that the Californian had been signed up by the top Mexican wrestling promotion Lucha Libre AAA, and that he would compete at their headline annual show Triplemania in August.

Well last night was the night of his debut match, and he did not disappoint.

Teaming up with Psycho Clown and AEW star Cody Rhodes, Velasquez donned a luchador mask as the team faced Texano Jr, Tauras and Killer Kross in a trios match.

And to the surprise of many, Velasquez looked like he belonged in the ring with a great performance, and he moved like a cruiserweight and not the heavyweight he is.

Just look at some of his moves below.

Velasquez's team would end up winning the match - Cain scoring the decisive victory on Texano with a Kimura lock, and Cody was impressed, stating that he 'should not have been that good - but he was'.

So what is next for Cain?

He confirmed before Triplemania that he had two more bookings for AAA, presumably one show being their Madison Square Garden event next month, but he can also return to UFC if he wishes.

Last year there was speculation that Velasquez may join up with WWE after training at their Performance Center, but nothing came of it

Velasquez said he considered signing for them but it was the lucha libre style of wrestling that drew him to AAA - but never say never when it comes to seeing him in a WWE ring.

Maybe we will get to see him rematch Lesnar after all, this time in a different kind of ring, but no doubt he will be linked to All Elite Wrestling considering he teamed up with one of their Executive VP's in the form of Rhodes.