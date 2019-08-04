After a pretty drab start, Manchester United’s summer has really kicked into gear of late.

A deal for Harry Maguire looks to be done and dusted while there is a lot of talk surrounding Argentinean star Paulo Dybala’s potential move to Old Trafford.

Fans were left a little underwhelmed by the clubs early business this summer, with only winger Daniel James joining in the first few weeks of the off-season.

However, while the world-record move for Maguire is bound to steal the headlines, it is another signing that could prove to be the shrewdest bit of business Ed Woodward has done in a long time.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka was snapped up by the Manchester club for £50 million in June and is already showing signs that he will be worth every penny.

The 21-year-old full-back was mightily impressive for Palace last season and it is no surprise that United were so determined to sign him up.

If fans weren’t already excited enough about their new star, Wan-Bissaka put in a virtuoso performance against AC Milan on Saturday night to prove that he really is the business.

Absolutely nothing got by the full-back who read the game supremely well and showed some incredible pace to catch up with play.

The official United Twitter account even compiled a video of his best defensive moments and it makes for very exciting viewing.

How about some of those tackles?

He’s going to take some beating this season, isn’t he?

United open their season with a bang as they entertain Frank Lampard’s Chelsea next Sunday.

After a miserable end to last season, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be desperate to hit the ground running this time out as they look to force their way back into the Champions League places.

With Wan-Bissaka bombing up and down the flank and stopping every opposition attack in it’s tracks, that is looking like a very real possibility.