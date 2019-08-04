Tottenham vs Inter Milan: Live stream and TV channel for International Champions Cup

Tottenham round off their pre-season campaign at home with an International Champions Cup tie vs Inter Milan this afternoon.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side are back in the capital after a successful Audi Cup campaign in Germany where they defeated both Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

Ahead of their Premier League opener against Aston Villa, Spurs test themselves against Inter, who are still front runners to sign Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku.

The Serie A giants lost to Manchester United last month, but did beat Paris Saint-Germain last time out and should provide a good test for Tottenham.

WHERE CAN I WATCH IT?

The match will be shown live on Premier Sports 1 with coverage underway from 3pm.

For Sky customers it will cost £11.99 per month for the channel, while Virgin Media subscribers will need to phone 08458407777.

You can live stream the game on Premier Player.

WHAT TIME DOES IT START?

Kick off is due at 15:06 (BST)

TEAM NEWS

Spurs' new signing Tanguy Ndombele should get his first outing on home turf, but The Lilywhites will be without Juan Foyth, Eric Dier, Serge Aurier, Victor Wanyama and Ben Davies who are all sidelined due to injury.

Inter will be without £25m new midfielder Valentino Lazaro and winger Matteo Politano, but after a busy summer, Antonio Conte is set to hand debuts to a string of new signings.

THE 2019/2020 SEASON

Tottenham host Premier League newcomers Aston Villa next Saturday and will look to send a message to their top-six rivals with a convincing victory.

Villa have spent over £130m on new players over the summer and will hope for an immediate impact from some of their bigger signings.

Inter kick-off their campaign at home on August 26 against U.S. Lecce, who return to Serie A after an an 11-year absence from the top division.