Mario Mandzukic is closing in on a move to Man Utd.

Man Utd are on the verge of signing Mario Mandzukic from Juventus in £15m deal

Manchester United are closing in on a move for Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the Croatian striker has agreed personal terms on a three-year deal at Old Trafford where he will pocket around £6.2m-per-year.

That will be a 35% increase on his current wages at Juve and the transfer fee for the 33-year-old will be around £15m.

The deal for Mandzukic will also have no bearing on the potential swap deal between Romelu Lukaku and Paulo Dybala.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants the Croatian to replace Lukaku, meaning that Dybala would take up another spot in his forward line if the Argentine does agree to the move.

Juve were more than happy to let Mandzukic leave after it was made clear that he would not suit Maurizio Sarri's style of play.

The combative striker was not a guaranteed starter last season under Max Allegri, but he still managed nine goals and six assists in his 25 Series A games.

United are getting a proven goal scorer and one that will give every centre-back in the Premier League nightmares.

Mandzukic is still one of the best strikers in Europe

The likes of Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard and Daniel James will all benefit from his immense hold-up play and knockdowns as well.

Not a bad signing for just £15m.

