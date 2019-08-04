Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton overcame Max Verstappen in the Hungarian Grand Prix .

Lewis Hamilton claims victory at the Hungarian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton passed Max Verstappen with three laps remaining to win the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Hamilton was within one second of Verstappen when he was called in for a second pit stop – Mercedes hoping that a switch to fresh tyres would provide the British star with a chance to usurp Verstappen.

The strategy move by Formula One’s all-conquering team proved inspired.

Hamilton left the pit lane 21 seconds behind Verstappen with 21 laps remaining, the Briton lighting up the time sheets before catching the back of Verstappen’s Red Bull.

The world champion then made the move for victory stick around the outside of Verstappen on lap 67.

Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel finished third ahead of his teammate Charles Leclerc.

Hamilton will now head into the summer break with a mammoth 61-point championship lead over Valtteri Bottas.

The Finnish driver ended the race in eighth place after he had to stop for a new front wing following a collision with Leclerc on the opening lap.

“Wow, just wow, mate,” said Hamilton’s engineer, Pete Bonnington.

“What a drive. What a strategy.”

Hamilton replied: “That was a tall order but I am grateful you did it. That feels so good. I hope you are feeling it too.”

Topics:
Charles Leclerc
Valtteri Bottas
Sebastian Vettel
Max Verstappen
Lewis Hamilton
Ferrari
Mercedes
Red Bull
Formula 1

