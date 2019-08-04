Barcelona vs Arsenal: Live stream and TV channel for friendly in Spain

Arsenal round off their pre-season campaign with the Joan Gamper Trophy this evening, facing off against Barcelona at the iconic Nou Camp.

The annual club-friendly, held each year since 1966, saw Barcelona win 3-0 over Boca Juniors last year.

With the £72m signing of Nicolas Pepe now secured, Unai Emery’s side will be looking for a positive result going into their Premier League opener at Newcastle.

Barcelona have enjoyed a winning start to pre-season as they prepare for their season opener away to Athletic Bilbao.

WHERE CAN I WATCH IT?

The match will be shown live on Premier Sports 1, with coverage underway from 6.55pm.

For Sky customers it will cost £11.99 per month for the channel, while Virgin Media subscribers will need to phone 08458407777.

You can live stream the game on Premier Player.

WHAT TIME DOES IT START?

Kick off is due at 19:00 (BST)

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal will be without Hector Bellerin and Rob Holding, while Alexandre Lacazette may miss out due to a knock picked up against Lyon.

Big money signing Nicolas Pepe has not travelled with the Gunners, so fans will have to wait to see their new star man in action.

Barcelona could see summer signings Antoine Griezmann and Frenkie de Jong both available for the Spanish giants. Only Gerard Pique is missing from their squad.

THE 2019/2020 SEASON

Arsenal travel to Newcastle next Sunday and will look to send a message to their top-six rivals with a convincing victory.

Newcastle have spent over £50m on new players during the summer, most noticeably on new striker Joelinton and winger Allan Saint-Maximin.