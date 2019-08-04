There wasn't a whole lot of 'friendliness' about the Community Shield at Wembley.

Officially, Liverpool and Manchester City were battling it out for a trophy but in past seasons, the honour isn't taken particularly seriously.

However, there was inevitably going to be an added edge to Sunday's clash in light of last season's title race.

Pep Guardiola's men, who also won the FA Cup and League Cup, triumphed in the 2018/19 league campaign by a solitary point, hence why they were playing the runners-up.

Each team soundly booed the others' anthem ahead of kick-off, while former Red Raheem Sterling also took his fair share of abuse from the Liverpool end as he opened the scoring.

City's first-half success came at a price too, with Leroy Sane forced off following a challenge from Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The German's injury may have the double whammy of scuppering a mega-money move to Bayern Munich, depending on its severity.

With that blow coming just 10 minutes into the game, Guardiola also took exception to Joe Gomez's tackle on David Silva shortly before half-time.

There was no malicious intent from the Liverpool defender, who attempted to play the ball, but it prompted a furious reaction from the Catalan.

The City boss' anger directed towards the fourth official drew the attention of referee Martin Atkinson and he quickly became the first Premier League manager to receive a yellow card for his behaviour on the touchline.

This is the first season since that rule change was introduced for top-flight sides, referees previously having the option from 2018 onwards in the Football League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, EFL Trophy and National League.

"Managers and coaches will have to be on their best behaviour and set a good example as they can now be shown yellow and red cards for misconduct," a Premier League statement explained.

"Any team official deemed guilty of an offence can be cautioned or sent off."

A handy piece of pub trivia knowledge, but Guardiola certainly won't be the last to see his name go down in the book.