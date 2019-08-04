Manchester City cannot stop winning silverware.

Pep Guardiola's side have lifted seven of the last eight domestic trophies on offer after beating Liverpool 5-4 on penalties in the Community Shield.

Raheem Sterling had opened the scoring before Joel Matip's 77th equaliser took the game to penalties.

City converted all five of their spot-kicks, Gabriel Jesus in his new number nine shirt slotting his decisive strike past Alisson Becker.

It might be the least glamorous of the honours available this season, but both sides will have wanted to get their campaigns off to a positive start.

The Shield is a chance too, to gauge individual players' fitness. More than that, this time around, it will have allowed Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp to size up the team most likely to be their biggest title rivals between now and May.

Everything that happened last season gave Sunday's game an added edge. It was clear the fans desperately wanted to win and tensions were high before kick-off.

On the whole, both sets of supporters conducted themselves in an orderly fashion.

However, footage has emerged of Liverpool and City fans clashing on the Tube on their way to the national stadium.

Only a small number involved, yet unsavoury nevertheless.

Certainly not what you see every day on the Metropolitan line, anyway.

What was even more notable was the hostility, albeit it didn't turn violent, inside the ground.

The anthems of the two clubs - 'You'll Never Walk Alone' and 'Blue Moon' were sung before the game and inevitably booed by opposing fans.

Liverpool fans were then heard to jeer the national anthem. Welcome back football, how we have missed you.

As much as City might feel like celebrating their first one-up over the Reds this season, their attention must quickly turn to next weekend when the real curtain-raisers get underway.

Guardiola's side head to West Ham next Saturday lunchtime, by which time they could already be trailing Liverpool - who start with Norwich at home on Friday night - by three points.