Manchester City won their second consecutive Community Shield today, beating Liverpool 5-4 on penalties at Wembley.

Raheem Sterling gave City an early lead from a clever free-kick routine, but Joel Matip was on hand to equalise late in the day.

Mohamed Salah missed a huge chance in stoppage-time to win the game, with Kyle Walker's miraculous goal-line clearance sending the game to penalties.

Gini Wijnaldum was the only player to miss his spot kick, allowing Gabriel Jesus to score the fifth winning penalty to secure yet more silverware for Pep Guardiola's side.

And the Brazilian striker also produced a moment that no player was able to replicate last season; he dribbled past Virgil van Dijk.

For the first time in 65 competitive matches, the Dutch colossus was beaten by an opposing attacker.

The last man to do the same was Newcastle's Mikel Merino way back in March 2018.

Finally, the streak is over.

Lionel Messi, Eden Hazard, Heung-min Son and many, many more world-class players have tried and failed.

Maybe Van Dijk was a one-season wonder...

But moving back to reality, the Dutchman was still mighty impressive in the Community Shield, providing a brilliant assist for Matip's equaliser.

Van Dijk controlled the ball brilliantly, before delivering an inch-perfect cross onto the head of the Cameroonian defender.

The Dutchman has established himself as arguably the finest centre-back in world football, winning the PFA Player of the Year award in 2018/19.

He may finally have been dribbled past, but he's still going to make life a living hell for strikers across Europe in 2019/20.