Pep Guardiola has won 28 titles in the last decade - twice as many as any other manager

Pep Guardiola has led Manchester City to the first domestic trophy of the season. 

His side beat Liverpool 5-4 on penalties to win the Community Shield at Wembley. 

Raheem Sterling returned to haunt his former club and give City the lead before Joel Matip headed in the equaliser to send the game to spot-kicks. 

Georginio Wijnaldum was the only man to miss his penalty, but credit should be given to Claudio Bravo for making the save and Gabriel Jesus for scoring the decider. 

The result means City have picked up where they left off last season - by winning yet another trophy. 

In fact, since Chelsea's FA Cup win in 2018, every domestic cup - and the Premier League - has been won by Guardiola's side. That's quite remarkable. 

For the Catalan boss himself, the Community Shield marks trophy number 28 over the last decade alone. 

During that period, he's won over twice as much silverware as any other manager - Jose Mourinho and Massimiliano Allegri are his closest challengers, having won 13 each. 

FBL-ENG-PR-COMMUNITY-MAN CITY-LIVERPOOL

Behind those two are Zinedine Zidane and Luis Enrique, who both have nine titles. 

Guardiola's achievements are truly unmatched. Over the last decade, these are the 28 trophies he's won with Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Man City:

  • 2x Champions Leagues
  • 3x La Liga titles
  • 3x Bundesliga titles
  • 2x Premier League titles
  • 3x Spanish Super Cups
  • 3x UEFA Super Cups
  • 3x Club Word Cups
  • 2x Copa del Reys
  • 2x German Cups
  • 2x English League Cups
  • 2x Community Shields
  • 1x FA Cup 

FBL-ENG-PR-BRIGHTON-MAN CITY

That's quite a ridiculous list. Wherever Pep goes, he's a proven winner. In fact, as a manager, he's taken charge 583 games, winning 28 trophies. That’s an average of one every 21 games.

Simply Incredible! Surely there's no-one out there who can seriously suggest he's not the best manager in the world?  

