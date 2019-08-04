Manchester City have won the Community Shield after defeating Liverpool in a penalty shootout.

The contest finished 1-1 after 90 minutes - Joel Matip cancelled out Raheem Sterling’s opener - before Gabriel Jesus’ scored the winning penalty.

City’s season kicks off just as the last campaign ended, then. They now hold the Premier League, Carabao Cup, FA Cup and Community Shield all at the same time.

Georginio Wijnaldum missed from 12 yards, allowing Jesus the chance to clinch yet another piece of silverware for Pep Guardiola.

Yet the Brazilian’s penalty - which Alisson Becker went the right way for - has caused some controversy.

Some fans have claimed that Jesus’ penalty was illegal - because he took a backwards step.

“Jesus’s clinching kick should’ve been ruled out, illegal run up. Steps forward, then goes backwards,” one fan wrote.

Jesus' winning penalty v Liverpool

Jesus’ penalty

Hmm. Feels like a very minor complaint to raise.

Guardiola was pleased with the intensity of the match, insisting City will face stiff competition from their rivals this season.

"An incredible final from both sides, no team can dominate for 90 minutes,” he said, per BBC Sport.

“We had real good moments, in the last 15 minutes we were exhausted and they had chances to win the game.

"It was a good test for both teams. It's nice for the players to realise what they will face this season. At this level the difference is nothing. One penalty, one point.

"United will be back, Arsenal, Tottenham, Chelsea...I don't know what will happen."

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp wasn’t disappointed with the defeat.

"Wow, it was a really good performance, a powerful one in the second half,” the Liverpool boss said.

“Both teams had a similar pre-season, I spoke to Kevin de Bruyne after the game and we both said we don't really know where we are yet.

"The least we deserved was the equaliser, one save decided it and I cannot be disappointed today.

“The performance was much more important today than a win. We know we are still here, we can still play proper football."