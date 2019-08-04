Mohammed “MoAubameyang” Harkous has been crowned the winner of the 2019 FIFA eWorld Cup.

For the second consecutive year, the crowning event of FIFA gaming was staged under the dome of the O2 Arena, welcoming players from around the world to contest for the $250,000 prize.

i had the chance to become the first FIFA player in history to retain his world crown, while also making Saudi Araba the most successful country ever in the game.

However, despite progressing to the final with an immaculate record and facing a relative underdog in 'MoAuba', there was to be a historic changing of the guard in north Greenwich.

After holding the world champion expertly with a 1-1 draw in the first leg, Harkous became the first German in history to be crowned FIFA's greatest by winning 2-0 on the PlayStation.

MsDossary's Road to the Final

The reigning champion had an immaculate route to the Grand Final, breezing through the group stages without a single defeat and holding a tight defence to concede just 13 goals.

There was also no need for MsDossary to lock horns with Xbox number one Tekkz, after the Englishman shockingly crashed out during the group stages on home soil.

However, for MsDossary, the semi-final proved a far more injurious affair with French competitor Rafsou giving him a stern test in the Xbox final, winning the first leg on home soil 2-1.

Any taste of the prize money was short lived, though, as the Saudi Arabian showed the grit of a champion to win the second leg 3-1, rounding off the result with a superb solo goal from Pele.

MoAuba's Road to the Final

The man from Werder Bremen didn't enjoy such a smooth passage to the final and, despite winning his opening four matches, limped through to the knockout stages on goal difference.

Nevertheless, four defeats on the bounce didn't deter him and the German took a major scalp in the round of 16, putting last year's runner-up Pinna 97 to the sword.

MoAuba's semi-final was an absolute classic, too, with his clash against the 'Iceman' Nicolas99FC going all the way to penalties after the underdog bottled a 4-1 first leg advantage.

The spot kicks were just as tense as anticipated and after the first five attempts were all shockingly missed, MoAuba eventually pulled through in sudden death to reach the money-match.

Starting XI's in the final

MoAuba: Edwin van der Sar, Raphael Varane, Virgil van Dijk, Ferland Mendy, Patrick Vieira, Kai Havertz, Ruud Gullit, Ronaldo Nazario, Kylian Mbappe, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar.

MSdossary: Edwin van der Sar, Kyle Walker, Virgil van Dijk, Eder Militao, Alex Sandro, Ruud Gullit, Paul Pogba, Ronaldo Nazario, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

Grand Final match report

First leg: MsDossary 1-1 MoAuba

Predictably it was MsDossary who flew out the blocks, fighting fire with fire by using the offensive tactics for which MoAuba is known - forcing an early save from Van der Sar.

However, with less than 15 minutes on the clock, the German underdog flipped the whole Grand Final on its head, opening the scoring through a deft header from Brazilian Ronaldo.

The response came just minutes later, though, prompting pyrotechnics in the O2 Arena as Neymar, having seen his original shot blocked, fired a superb half volley into the top corner.

Emerging for the second-half at 1-1, it was MoAuba who took the initiative on his weaker console, but the favourite - coached by 2017 champion Gorilla - looked a constant threat on the break.

There was to be no winning goal in the second 45 minutes, despite MoAuba forcing Van der Sar into two dramatic stoppage time saves, leaving the Grand Final hanging in the balance.

Second leg: MoAuba 2-1 MsDossary

Now safely back on his home console, MoAuba was keen to take advantage early on and took the lead after just 18 minutes when Patrick Vieira tapped home when Van der Sar failed to clear a cross.

Kai Havertz then propelled MoAuba into a supreme position before the quarter-mark, shooting on the spin to the find the corner on his left-foot, leaving the reigning champion on the ropes.

The pair exchanged opportunities soon after the break, with their respective Van der Sar's making superb saves, but it was the challenger that came closest by heading against the bar.

MsDossary brought in the changes as the clock began to tick and it finally paid off when Havertz, barely seconds after being introduced, scored a tap-in at the far post from a corner.

There were some hairy moments when Pele broke clear for the champion, but MoAuba played it around the back to fill off the game and crown himself the FIFA world champion.

Grand Final score: MoAuba 3-2 MsDossary