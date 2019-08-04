Floyd Mayweather has always been known for his flashy lifestyle.

He has made a billion dollars from career earnings, according to Forbes, and is widely known as the “Money” man of boxing.

He is most famous for having 50 professional fights and winning every single one of them, including victories over big-name fighters like Manny Pacquiao and Conor McGregor.

Now a retired undefeated boxer, but at 42, he still works hard for his money, and spends it even harder.

His purchase of an ultra-rare Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita supercar (one of only two in the world) set the billionaire back $4.7 million. However, this isn’t his most exaggerated purchase to date.

Mayweather showed off an $18 million watch called “The Billionaire” on his Instagram page. Having shown he can certainly spend his hard earned cash, he continues to show his ambitions, of which two of them are buying an NBA team, and adding to his emerging real estate empire by including the skyscraper One Vanderbilt, which is a 1,301 foot structure which is based in New York City.

As a flashy person, having your personally branded private jets seems to be a thing where he doesn’t aim to miss his spare time as he goes on holidays in the Caribbean and has a private chef he can call upon 24 hours.

Having all that money, Mayweather doesn’t mind paying his fans $1,000 to continue trolling 50 Cent on social media.

But, now knowing how he lives, wouldn’t it be worthwhile knowing where he lives?

In 2017, Mayweather bought a mansion in Los Angeles which set him back a cool $25 million.

The 6-bed, 10-bath property is located in Beverly Hills which is accompanied by movie star neighbours, expensive shops, and famous for its palm-lined Rodeo Drive.

For $25 million, Mayweather’s home includes a candy shop, a 12-seat cinema and a wine rack with 225 bottles.

The wine rack leads to his kitchen where one of his personal chefs is able to cook one of many of his favourite meals. One meal that he frequently ate during the build-up to his McGregor fight was spaghetti bolognese.

Also, if the 42-year-old boxer really wants to enjoy his best moments as a boxer, or even a movie with his family and friends, he can in his very own cinema room which can easily fit 12 people inside.

For the former five-weight world champion boxer, living his flashy lifestyle is the way to live his life to the full.