Manchester United have pulled the plug on signing Paulo Dybala from Juventus.

The Red Devils have reservations about Dybala’s desire to join the Old Trafford club, according to the Telegraph.

United are also reluctant to meet Dybala’s wage demands.

There has been talk of a swap deal involving Dybala and Romelu Lukaku, with the Belgian heading to Turin.

But any swap deal involving the pair is now over, with United pulling out on the deal.

Dybala wanted to be paid as much as United’s highest earners, including Alexis Sanchez, David de Gea and Paul Pogba.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer only wants players at his club who are fully committed to the club’s current project.

There are also thought to have been complications over the Juventus forward’s image rights.

Dybala is thought to feel as if he is being pushed out of Juventus against his will.

So the news means Lukaku won't be signing for the Serie A giants, despite Juve's rumoured interest.

However, it's unclear how Mario Mandzukic's reported move to Old Trafford now sits. The Croatian striker had also been mentioned in a swap deal with Lukaku and Dybala.

Lukaku is still wanted by Inter Milan. The Belgian wants to leave Man United before the transfer window closes and was reprimanded by Solskjaer for divulging confidential training data in a tweet posted on Friday.

Man United rejected a £54 million bid for Lukaku last month. They still need to raise the funds required to sign the 26-year-old, and need to sell Mauro Icardi in order to do so.

Solskjaer doesn't plan to bring in a replacement for Lukaku just for the sake of it. The performances of young talents Mason Greenwood and Tahith Chong in pre-season have given him confidence and he wants to continue giving young players a chance.

United still have funds to buy new players as they prepare to announce the £80 million signing of centre-back Harry Maguire from Leicester City.