For the past two seasons, the story has been exactly the same at Barcelona.

Back-to-back La Liga titles have not been enough to quench the thirst for more European glory.

In 2018/19, the humiliation of defeat at Anfield in the semi-final second leg very nearly cost Ernesto Valverde his job.

That's without taking into account the persistent complaints about the manager's style of play.

Either way, the coming campaign is make or break. Put simply, the Blaugrana have to win the Champions League for the first time since 2015.

The pressure was on this time last year too, Barca fans having witnessed their side throw away a three-goal lead against Roma the previous season - sound familiar?

Almost exactly 12 months ago, Lionel Messi took to the pitch to promise he and his team-mates would be bringing the trophy back to Catalonia.

"Last season was really good as we did the double but we all felt bad about how it went in the Champions League," Messi said in August 2018, per ESPN.

"We promise that this season we will do all we can to bring that beautiful trophy back to the Camp Nou."

Those words came back to haunt him.

Unsurprisingly, this time as he was greeted by a huge cheer from Camp Nou ahead of the pre-season game against Arsenal, the Argentine was a little more reserved.

Barcelona account BarcaTimes have provided the following translation:

"It's difficult to say anything after last season. But I don't regret anything and I will say the same thing.

"I back these players and the coaching staff we have. Together, we're going to fight to win everything.

"Last season ended with a bitter taste, but we have to give value to La Liga, the eighth we have won in 11 years. That's important and maybe we don't give enough value to what we have done."

The 32-year-old is right, of course. Barcelona's domestic achievements have been phenomenal over the past decade.

There aren't many teams out there, with the possible exceptions of Juventus and Bayern Munich, whose season is deemed a failure if they only win the league.

Messi will be under no illusions, however, as to the need to triumph in Europe.

Barcelona will be among the favourites again and can't afford another season of coming up short.

